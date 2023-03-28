Shows of the Week: Yeat Is the Hottest Rapper Out of the Portland Metro Area Right now

THURSDAY, MARCH 30:

Yeat is the hottest rapper out of the Portland metro area right now. Throngs of fans flock to his rage-rap style, which favors blown-out beats optimal for mindless moshing, while detractors characterize his music as derivative—and local rapper Swiggle Mandela, who once rapped, “Hip-hop don’t live in Lake Oswego,” is no doubt seething. But Yeat’s music is best approached the way you’d approach a B-movie or a can of Four Loko: To think too much about it is beside the point. Theater of the Clouds, 1 N Center Court St., 503-235-8771, rosequarter.com. 8 pm. $35.50. All ages.

MONDAY, APRIL 3:

Yes, “A Thousand Miles” is one of the great pop songs of the early 2000s, but Vanessa Carlton originally intended it as an interlude; she never meant it to be a hit. What the singer-songwriter does with most of her time is make dusky art pop with a dash of the theatrical, best understood as a precedent to latter-day indie stars like Perfume Genius and Weyes Blood. Her recent albums, like Liberman and Love Is an Art, ought to be mentioned with those artists’ best work. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 9 pm. $25. All ages.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4:

“Death to all but metal!” scream Steel Panther in their mission statement, singling out Blink-182 and Papa Roach for the chopping block. Are they serious? Not at all. But that’s what’s made this motley Los Angeles crew one of the most popular and enduring hair metal bands from this side of the ‘90s: ramping everything up to uncomfortable extremes while honing the genuine chops and tightness that were as crucial to their forebears’ success as all that Aqua Net and Spandex. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8 pm. $27.50. 21+.