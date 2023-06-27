Shows of the Week: The Waterfront Blues Festival Will Save Us From Coachella Clones

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28:

Justin Broadrick has occupied heavy metal’s lunatic fringe ever since he was a teen helping Napalm Death craft their 28-song grindcore classic Scum—and with great techno as JK Flesh and shoegaze as Jesu under his belt, he’s got his unwholesome feelers in just about every genre. Yet his best-known project remains Godflesh, his pioneering industrial metal duo with B.C. Green, which is producing some of its best work ever three decades after first deciding to fuse heavy metal with drum machines. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave. 8 pm. $25-$35. All ages.

THURSDAY, JUNE 29:

Rhododendron is one of the weirdest and heaviest young rock bands in Portland—they’re the one with a song called “Ornimegalonyx” and another one that starts out sounding like 19th century drawing room music and ends in a cascade of screams and crushing guitars. The idea that prog and punk are somehow opposed never got in Rhododendron’s heads, and in a do-it-yourself indie-rock milieu that too often praises amateurism at the expense of ambition, it’s great to see a band so gnarly and rigorous. McMenamins Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St. 8 pm. $8-$10. All ages.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY, JULY 1-4:

The reason people age out of going to festivals in their 20s is because they realize the average midsize folk and blues festival is way more interesting (and cheaper) than most market-tested cookie-cutter Coachella clones. Instead of seeing Odesza for the fourth time, why not hit up the Waterfront Blues Festival, where some of the world’s most interesting and exploratory music—not just blues, but jazz, zydeco, bluegrass and folk from around the world—can be found around nearly every corner? 11 am-10:30 pm. $50 single day, $140 and up for all 4 days. All ages.