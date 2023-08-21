All Classical Portland Has Changed Its Name to All Classical Radio

For over four decades, All Classical Portland has provided an alternately soothing and rousing soundtrack for Portland life, thanks to such varied programs as On Deck and Thursdays @ Three.

That hasn’t changed, but All Classical has adopted a (slightly) different designation: All Classical Radio, a rebrand embraced as part of the beloved independent radio network’s 40th anniversary festivities this month.

“We are honored to be recognized as a leader in public media, for high rankings in listenership as well as our innovative programming on the air and in the community,” Suzanne Nance, All Classical’s president and CEO, stated in a press release. “This brand alignment reflects our flourishing global reach and our welcoming hometown touch, and positions the station to improve its accessibility and visual recognition, especially in the digital media landscape.”

All Classical has stated that its new moniker and new cubist-style logo are designed to “firstly, to break the category norms for classical radio, and secondly to make a big visual impact in the digitally dominated media and music scene.”

That said, All Classical has arguably long been due for an image reconfiguration to reflect its scope. Its programs are listened to throughout the Pacific Northwest and it is consistently ranked among the top three classical stations in the nation (Edmund Stone, host of All Classical’s show The Score, told me that he’s received favorable reviews from Los Angeles listeners).

“We remain committed to enhancing lives and breaking down barriers to classical music; welcoming all people and all communities to experience the power of the arts on All Classical,” Nance said. “It’s the same wonderful station listeners have grown to love over the past four decades, with a new vibrant look!”

A new name isn’t the only change coming to All Classical. A retrospective exhibit covering the network’s history is coming to the Oregon Historical Society this fall, and All Classical will move to its new headquarters at the KOIN Tower in 2024. Hopefully, they’ll still find a way to continue the Tili-Cam, which is too awesome to lose.

