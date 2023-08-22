Shows of the Week: Os Mutantes’ Sérgio Dias Is a Nimble Guitarist and a Fiercely Funny Stage Presence

THURSDAY, AUG. 24:

With its spacious city plan and its thousands of college students, Eugene has long been a ripe place for young bands to form—and yet its nature as a transient town means many of these bands disband or splinter once one or more members move away. Growing Pains and Novacane are two bands from the Eugene scene that have stuck around long enough to accumulate some serious clout, and their co-headlining set at the Doug Fir Lounge (with another promising young band, Bory, opening) is for anyone interested in the new wave of Northwest rock. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St. 9 pm. $15. 21+.

SUNDAY, AUG. 27:

When lead singer Isaac Wood quit Black Country, New Road days before the release of their critically acclaimed second album, Ants From Up There, the art-rock crew associated with London’s ambitious Windmill scene suffered a setback from which few bands return. Yet the new communal version of BCNR is no less of a force, with almost every member of the massive collective taking lead vocals on songs that lean even further into the prog-rock side of their sound. Given their restlessness and penchant for reinvention, they’ll likely be working out something totally new and different on the road. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 8:30 pm. $22. All ages.

MONDAY, AUG. 28:

Os Mutantes was one of Brazil’s most scandalous rock-’n’-roll bands in the late ‘60s, infuriating the country’s military dictatorship with screeching feedback, sound collages, dissident lyrics, and an aesthetic that subverted foreign perceptions of Brazil as a tropical paradise. Bandleader Sérgio Dias remains a nimble guitarist and a fiercely funny stage presence—and even with no other original members, the band of pros that backs him up is one of the best psych-rock bands currently touring. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 8 pm. $30. All ages.