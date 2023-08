For the second summer in a row, Portland’s living room was the city’s hottest music arena.

Northwest-based independent event promoter True West took over Pioneer Courthouse Square for most of August by booking a lineup of crowd-pleasing performers. The series, PDX Live, launched in 2022 and this year drew an estimated 28,000 people.

Up next: True West hosts Portland Oktoberfest at the same venue Sept. 22 and 23.

