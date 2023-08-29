Shows of the Week: Boris and the Melvins’ Twins of Evil Tour Comes to Portland

THURSDAY, AUG. 31:

Boris named themselves after a Melvins song, and no wonder—the two bands are kindred spirits, branching out from the slow and overdriven sound of their early days to encompass an astonishing range of stylistic experiments over long and enviable careers. Expect both firmly in doom metal mode during their Twins of Evil tour stop at the Roseland, where Boris will play 2002′s Heavy Rocks in full and the Melvins will play one of their best albums, 1991′s Bullhead—which, fittingly enough, begins with “Boris.” Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $35. 21+.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 2:

The Crystal Ballroom’s Sabertooth fest is devoted to psychedelic music, with the caveat that “the psychedelic music of the 21st century is in fact very different from what it was in the 1960s.” In the case of this year’s lineup, that means it’s a whole lot heavier. Beloved Eugene doom metal band YOB headlines alongside San Francisco black metal avant-gardists Ludicra. Beer brewed on the premises will be served—and the fact that music begins at 4:20 pm sharp suggests plenty of other sacraments will be passed around as well. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 4:20 pm. $39.99. 21+.

MONDAY, SEPT. 4:

Sir Richard Bishop emerged from the untamed American rock underground of the ‘80s and ‘90s with Sun City Girls before reinventing himself as an alternate-universe version of Leo Kottke: a solo-guitar concert virtuoso whose restless experimentation comes in a form your mom might feasibly enjoy. His solo albums like Salvador Kali and Polytheistic Fragments display influences from India, Africa, the Middle East and beyond, and while he’s left the nasty distortion of Sun City Girls long behind, his freak spirit remains intact. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court. 8 pm. $15. 21+.