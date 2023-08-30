Flogging Molly Concert at the Roseland Theater Cancelled Due to a Shooting Threat

Flogging Molly’s show Tuesday night at the Roseland Theater was cancelled because a woman called the music venue and said she saw threats of a shooting at the concert.

“Due to a credible threat of violence in relation to tonight’s concert, we regrettably have to cancel tonight’s show,” the band said in a statement. “The safety of our fans, crew, venue staff, bandmates and friends is our first priority.”

In a subsequent statement, the Roseland clarified that “the threat was specific to tonight’s show and not an ongoing threat against the venue.” They also said the refunds were being automatically reissued.

A Portland police spokesman says the concert was cancelled because of a tip the Roseland received. “A woman called the venue saying she saw threats on social media in which the poster claimed someone was going to conduct a shooting there,” Lt. Nathan Sheppard told WW.

Efforts to investigate the threat have uncovered little information so far. “There was no caller ID to follow up on,” Lt. Sheppard says. “Our Criminal Intelligence Unit scoured social media but was unable to locate any such reference containing a threat that could be viewed publicly.”

Flogging Molly, meanwhile, says they hope to return to Portland, despite the cancellation. “We look forward to coming back to Portland to play for you as soon as we can,” the band said.