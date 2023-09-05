Shows of the Week: Kaytranada and Aminé Are an Irresistible Pair

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9:

It’s a match made in beach-party heaven: Kaytranada, the Haitian-Canadian master of woozy, sample-delic house music, and Aminé, Portland’s giggliest rapper, who slays on the mic even when he’s taking it slow. Their collaborative album Kaytraminé was destined to be the ultimate party record even before anyone had heard a note of music from it. And with the summer heat about to give way to a long and rainy fall, their show together at Edgefield is the perfect opportunity to give the summer one last hurrah. McMenamins Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., Troutdale. 6:30 pm. $99. All ages.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY, SEPT. 8-9:

From its humble house-show roots nearly a decade ago, Lose Yr Mind Fest has blossomed into one of Portland’s hottest block parties, with three venues across two blocks opening their doors to fantastic rock-’n’-roll bands. Performers this year include Dead Moon’s Toody Cole, all-star local ensemble Eyelids, Brooklyn classic-rock revivalists The Men, two “death cults” (Portland’s Hippie Death Cult and Holland’s Iguana Death Cult), and a plethora of other fantastic bands from Portland and beyond. Lollipop Shoppe, 736 SE Grand Ave.; The Get Down, 615 SE Alder St., Suite B; Swan Dive, 727 SE Grand Ave. $40-$135. All ages.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13:

You haven’t lived until you’ve heard Richard Cheese finger-snap his way through Nine Inch Nails’ “Closer.” Backed by Lounge Against the Machine, Cheese has spent the past two decades interpreting the nastiest, heaviest, raunchiest chart hits in a cocktail-jazz style as effervescent as a flute of Champagne. And in an era when the likes of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion are pushing the envelope even further, Cheese rejoices in the opportunity to sing “make his pullout game weak” with debonair charm. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 8 pm. $39+. 21+.