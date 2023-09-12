Shows of the Week: Visible Cloaks Embraces the Influence of Japanese Ambient Music

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19:

Home Is Where are “emo revivalists” in the same way their hero Bob Dylan was a folk revivalist. The Floridian band led by singer-songwriter Brandon MacDonald is schooled in the tropes and history of the genre, but their political conscience and MacDonald’s gift for surrealistic imagery allow them to stand outside their genre as not only one of the best emo bands in America, but one of the best rock bands, period. Opening are Bay Area band Awakebutstillinbed and Phoenix’s Your Arms Are My Cocoon. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 8 pm. $18. All ages.

John Cooper Clarke weighs maybe 100 pounds at most, and about 70% of his body weight is probably bile. Famed for his terse, profanity-laden poetry, the English performance poet thrived during the late-’70s punk era, sharing bills with bands like the Sex Pistols, the Fall, and Joy Division. He even convincingly played his 20-something self in 2007′s Joy Division biopic Control, reciting a lightning-speed rendition of “Evidently Chickentown” and proving that those who were never young never grow old. Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St. 8 pm. $20. All ages.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20:

Portland’s Visible Cloaks are as much of a historical project as an electronic group, exalting the influence of the ‘80s Japanese strain of ambient music known as kankyō ongaku (“environmental music”) at nearly every turn. Their 2019 album serenitatem was a cross-generational collaboration with kankyō ongaku pioneers Yoshio Ojima and Satsuki Shibano, and for a rare performance at Old Church, the three artists will be joined by bass clarinetist Jonathan Sielaff of Portland ambient group Golden Retriever. The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave. 8 pm. $25. All ages.