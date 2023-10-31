Shows of the Week: The Gories Will Rock You

SUNDAY, NOV. 5:

No history of American garage rock is complete without The Gories. Hailing from Detroit—a city with a storied tradition of feral, primal rock ‘n’ roll, from the MC5 to the Stooges to Funkadelic—the Gories updated ‘60s-style garage rock in the ‘80s by turning up the bluesiness and dialing down the sophistication to near-Stone Age levels of primitivism. Upon reuniting in 2009, the trio entered a second phase as a formidable touring act whose shows are a testament to the power of rudimentary rock noise. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 8 pm. $25. All ages.

MONDAY, NOV. 6:

Oklahoma sludge-rock band Chat Pile has made American industrial and infrastructural decay its primary subject, and frontman Raygun Busch tackles it with gusto and good humor. Despite the gnarly riffs and even gnarlier subject matter on their debut album, God’s Country, there’s something fundamentally endearing about the band, and their goofy stage names have as much to do with it as their obvious empathy for Americans who didn’t ask to be born in a crumbling late-capitalist empire. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $25. All ages.

TUESDAY, NOV. 7:

Earl Sweatshirt performs as if the act of rapping is the only thing keeping him standing on two feet. Since debuting more than a decade ago as Odd Future’s teen prodigy, the 29-year-old MC has sharpened his bars while thickening the production haze around them, resulting in some truly soupy and cryptic music (and polarizing—“East” is a litmus test for rap fans). Comfortable in the knowledge that he’s one of the most technically gifted rappers of his generation, Earl does whatever the hell he wants. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 8 pm. $35. All ages.