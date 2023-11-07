Shows of the Week: Lonnie Holley Brings Life and Color to Avant-Blues Songs

MONDAY, NOV. 13:

Long acclaimed as a sculptor, Birmingham, Ala., native Lonnie Holley commenced an astonishing recording career in his 60s, working with indie-rockers like Richard Swift, Matthew E. White and Deerhunter’s Bradford Cox to bring life and color to the alternately meditative and tempestuous avant-blues songs he improvises onstage and in the studio. Holley will play two sets at Polaris Hall, the first in collaboration with local guitarist Marisa Anderson, the second with Roman Norfleet and Be Present Art Group. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court. 8 pm. $15. 21+.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15:

Describing Anklepants in words is such a futile endeavor that even the project’s creator, a maybe-alien, maybe-Australian calling themselves Reecard Farché, resorts to umlauted gibberish when describing its inspiration. But understanding Anklepants requires little more than a trip to YouTube, where you can see terrified Boiler Room attendees running from a creature in alien-overlord drag with a remote-controlled penis nose, screaming obscenities through chipmunk effects over candy-colored rave music. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $20. 21+.

U.K. producer Derwin Dicker debuted his Gold Panda project in the legendary late 2000s, when weed was still illegal, beat music was still challenging, and “lo-fi hip-hop” meant Three 6 Mafia. Inspired by hip-hop, Chinese music, and pointillist minimal techno, his original trilogy of albums from 2010 through 2016 ranks among the era’s best runs in electronic music. Though the producer has spent the intervening years on collabs and side projects, his new album, The Work, proves he’s in as fine a form as ever. The Get Down, 615 Alder St., Suite B. 8 pm. $22. 21+.