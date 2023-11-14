Shows of the Week: The Endless Road Journey of Awakebutstillinbed Comes to Portland

THURSDAY, NOV. 16:

Awakebutstillinbed’s chaos takes the wheel and I am a passenger is one of the best recent road albums in rock, capturing the introspective weariness of the touring life (imagine Bob Seger’s “Turn the Page” with screaming instead of saxophones). The San Jose, Calif., emo band’s endless road journey is taking them to Portland’s Black Water, with support from two of the city’s most vital young bands: brutal prog combo Rhododendron and rising local emo-shoegaze-what-have-you favorites Growing Pains. Black Water, 835 NE Broadway. 7 pm. $15, door tickets only. All ages.

FRIDAY, NOV. 17:

Turkey’s psychedelic rock tradition flourished in the late ‘60s and throughout the ‘70s, influenced as much by American and English imports as the Anatolian folk music its practitioners grew up hearing in their homes and on the radio. Outside of Turkey, this music is mostly beloved by hardcore psych geeks and record collectors—like the Amsterdam members of Altın Gün, who recruited singers Merve Daşdemir and Erdinç Ecevit Yıldız in 2016 to help spread the gospel of Turkish rock across the world. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 8 pm. $28. All ages.

San Francisco’s Mission District can be overwhelming to first-time visitors (it’s painted with eye-popping murals and filled with the smell of bacon-wrapped hot dogs and the sound of dozens of languages). The music of the San Francisco “femmeton” artist La Doña, which merges Latin American musical forms like reggaeton and corridos with the low-slung sound of Bay Area hip-hop, captures the polyglottal and art-friendly vibe of the Mission—and of the “old S.F.” that’s increasingly in danger of being bled out by tech culture. McMenamins Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St. 8 pm. $18. All ages.