All Classical Radio’s Coty Raven Morris Is a Finalist for the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum’s Educator Award

Morris, who emerged from a field of 2,000 nominated educators, is one of All Classical’s most prolific hosts.

Coty Raven Morris (Phillip Pasteris)

By Bennett Campbell Ferguson

Coty Raven Morris, who is an on-air host for All Classical Radio, has been shortlisted as a top-10 finalist for the 2024 Music Educator Award, which is being presented by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.

“Coty Raven Morris is a star who employs the power of music and education to change lives every day,” Suzanne Nance, president and CEO of All Classical Radio, said in a statement. “It is a joy to see her outstanding work in the classroom and community, and on the stage, recognized nationally by the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum.”

The Music Educator Award is a prestigious honor that recognizes U.S. music teachers who have made a significant contribution to their field. The winner will receive a $10,000 honorarium and matching grant for their school’s music program (finalists and semifinalists will receive smaller honorariums). Morris is a visiting assistant professor of music education and social justice at Portland State University.

Morris, who emerged from a field of 2,000 nominated educators, is a prolific leader at All Classical, where she has contributed to ICAN Radio, the station’s 24-hour network for children, their families, caregivers, and educators.

The recipient of the 2024 Music Educator Award will be announced prior to the Grammy ceremony on Feb. 4, 2024.

