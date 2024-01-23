Shows of the Week: Audion Aims Squarely at the Dance Floor

SATURDAY, JAN. 27:

Matthew Dear is best-known as a sort of DJ-slash-crooner, pairing menacing pitch-shifted vocals with tight and funky beats on acclaimed albums like Asa Breed and Black City. His Audion project ditches any crossover appeal to aim squarely at the dance floor, paying tribute to the techno heritage of his adopted home of Detroit—while leaning even further into the carnality of his sound, as his often unprintable song titles make clear. Local support for his Holocene gig comes from DJs Sappho and Leeonn. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 9 pm. $20. 21+.

SATURDAY, JAN. 27:

As larger than life as the state for which he’s named, Lil Texas is one of the most chaotic, charismatic and visible figures in the American hardcore techno underground, even to the point of becoming something of a folk saint among ravers (one imagines votive candles bearing his cowboy-hatted, tattooed visage). Though his relentless music fits in with the move toward faster and more aggro sounds on dance floors, anyone who follows Lil Texas and his “Texcore” style knows this is hardly a new trend. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $22.50–$25. 18+.

SATURDAY, JAN. 27:

Luz Elena Mendoza Ramos has been performing as Y La Bamba for more than 15 years and has become a perennial in the Portland indie-rock community while developing a richer and more atmospheric sound with each album, far from the scrappy early lo-fi recordings with which the project was originally associated. 2023′s Lucha is Ramos’s most sumptuous album yet, a wonderland that exists somewhere between the Chicano garage rock of the ‘60s and the mixing-board fantasies of Brian Wilson and Kate Bush. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 8 pm. $28.50. 21+.