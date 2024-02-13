Shows of the Week: Feist Contains “Multitudes”

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, FEB. 17-18:

Feist—Broken Social Scene singer, Grammy nominee, winner of the much-cooler Polaris Music Prize, platinum-selling star in her native Canada—seems for all intents and purposes like a well-adjusted person, focused on domestic life. Maybe that’s why she works at such a deliberate pace: In a 25-year career, she’s put out only six albums. Yet each one is a sparkling jewel, not least her latest, the hushed and gorgeous Multitudes. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 8 pm. $49.50. 21+.

SUNDAY, FEB. 18:

Though often described as heavy metal, Big Business describe themselves simply as a “loud rock band.” Yet there’s not a guitar to be found onstage during their performances—Jared Warren and Coady Willis make all that noise with just bass and drums. The two are veterans of the Pacific Northwest heavy-music community, even briefly merging with the mighty Melvins for an impressive run of records in the late ‘00s. Star Theater, 13 NW Sixth Ave. 8 pm. $20. 21+.

SUNDAY, FEB. 18:

After seemingly endless COVID-related delays, the Music of Persia tour is back, showcasing a tradition little-known stateside. The tour’s Portland stop features Raha Yousefi on vocals, Saeed Farajpoori on kamanche, Amir Koushkani on tar, and Hamin Honari on tombak. If you have no idea what any of these instruments look or sound like, that’s all the more reason to head down to Show Bar and expand your horizons. Show Bar at Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. #101. 7 pm. $50. 21+.