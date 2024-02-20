Sleater-Kinney Will Play Pioneer Courthouse Square This Summer

After releasing a new album recorded at a Northeast Portland studio, Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker will once again be in the Portland spotlight this summer, when Sleater-Kinney will play Pioneer Courthouse Square.

As part of the annual PDX Live music festival, Sleater-Kinney will perform with Australian pub-rock ensemble Amyl and the Sniffers on Wednesday, Aug. 7. (Public tickets will go on sale Friday, Feb. 23 at 10 am, but you can receive a presale code to purchase tickets Feb. 21 by texting SLEATER-KINNEY to 29147.)

Sleater-Kinney are currently touring their album Little Rope. Recorded at local studio Flora Recording & Playback, the album was heavily influenced by the deaths of Browning’s mother and stepfather in a car crash in Italy (as detailed in recent profile in The New Yorker).

It’s been a decade since Sleater-Kinney reunited after a hiatus, during which Brownstein created Portlandia with Fred Armisen and enjoyed a second career as a rock journalist for The Believer, NPR and Slate. The PDX Live show represents a second chance for Portlanders to see her and Tucker perform live this year, after their upcoming Crystal Ballroom show swiftly sold out.

Backed, as aways, by True West—the independent concert promoter that produces events at the Aladdin Theater, Revolution Hall, and more—this year’s edition of PDX Live will feature performances by The Japanese House, Yo La Tengo, Built to Spill, Sunny Day Real Estate, and many more. Tickets go on sale at pdx-live.com.

