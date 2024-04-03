Here’s Every Artist That Received a Vote in the 2024 Best New Bands Poll

Each year we reach out to a growing list of people involved in Portland’s music community—booking agents, venue managers, sound engineers, show goers—to ask their help in voting for WW’s annual best new bands list. While we’re only able to feature the top few artists, there is an overwhelming amount of talented names on the full list that need to be shared.
Below is a full list of artists from this year’s vote (minus any alternate spellings or artists who’ve previously been a Best New Band). If a name has somehow gone missing, feel free to reach out to artseditor@wweek.com.
For now, use this list to discover a wealth of Portland music.
1876
caicedo
[E]mpress
3xtuk
AC
Adriana Wagner
Alana Rich
Alexis Mahler
All Hype
Alta Vocez
Amos Heart
Amulets
Amusement
Ancient Pools
Ann Annie
Anna Diem
Anthony Rivera
Ashleigh Spencer
Babers
Bijoux Cone
Bitter Camari
Black Lab
Black Shelton and The American Dream
Bremer Baden
Bryson the Alien
Buffalo Kin
Caicedo
Camp Crush
Cherry Cheeks
Chilifa Nem
Coffin Apartment
Collate
Common Girl
Coo Era
Cut Piece
DAKOTA THEIM
Dana Buoy
Dark Swoon
Death Doula
Deezo Woods
Dobleon
Dog Daughter
Dommengang
Doombia
Doubleplusgood
Draw Slapz
Dry Wedding
Dumb Balloon
Dust Raps The Blues
Dylan Wilson and The Better Humans
Easy McCoy
Electric Undergrowth
Emma Ruth Rundle
Essdot Casual
Esses
Faith and Majesty
Family Worship Center
Federale
Figure 8
Fluid Druid
Folian
Forty Feet Tall
Freddy Trujillo
Ghost Piss
Ghost Pop
Girl Fiend
Girlgoyle
Glacier Veins
Gravel
Greene Strypes
Guitar
Hammerhead
Heaven Skate
Hell Nancy
Hippie Death Cult
Holy Denim
Illegal Son
Ils
Isabeau Waia’u Walker
J. Graves
Jack 10
Jacob WestFall
Jahdi
Jakki & the Pink Smudge
James Jones and the Chupacabras
Jazz interlude
Jennifer Vanilla
Jenny Don’t & The Spurs
Jenny Haniver
Johnny Franco
Jonathan Sielaff
Jousting
Julimar Yamilex
Just Clark
Karma Rivera
Kassi Valazza
Kendall Lujan
King Laz
King Yosef
Kivett Bendar Band
KOKIO
Kris Deelane & The Hurt
Kween Hinnessy
Laith
Lambo Lawson
Last Giant
Lizard Skin
Lo Fives
Lo Steele
Lone Fir Cemetary
Lost Counts
Love in Hell
Lucky Beaucoup
Luna Vista
Mac Cornish
Machine Country
Mal London
Malachi Graham
Matt Dorrien
Mbrascatu
Megan Diana
Mexican Gunfight
Mike Mannequin
Mizmor
Mnemonic Pulse
Mope Grooves
Ms. Elle
Nasalrod
Nate Wey and the Soft Colors
Nice Boat
Noise Brigade
Obedient
Ogre
Old Profanity
Olivia Lyon
Omni Gardens
Palm Dat
Palm Sunday
pathervision
perimeters
Pete International Airport
Petrification
Phone Voice
puerta negra
quickly, quickly
Rachel
Rahim Kahil
Rapper E
Rappy Dooski
Rhododendron
Rich Jame$
Ritual Veil
RIZO
Rllrbll
Roselit Bone
Roulette Delgato aka Bigg Burr
Saloli
Sam Pinkerton
Saslow
Sawtooth
Schaus
sea moss
Searows
Sex Park
Shadowlands
Shady Cove
SHEERS
Shrista
Silas1wolf
Silver Triplets
Small Leaks Sink Ships
So’Tae
Sol.Luna
Sonny Hess
Ssold
Strategy
Sun Atoms
Sun Blood Stories
Swiggle Mandela
Talking Contest
Taylor Kingman
Teeth
Terrehaunt
The Apricots
The Delines
The Dutchess
The Fur Coats
The Hauer Things
The Margos
The Mawlee Jones Band
The Mistons
The Neon Prairie Dogs
The Prairie Benders
The Prids
The Quality
The Reverberations
The Sportin’ Lifers
Three foe Silver
TK & The Holy Know-Nothings
Tra4duce
Trabants
Treneti Brown
Twistur
u sco
Victoria Yabut
Vida
Wavy Josef
Weezy Ford
Wet Dream
Wet Thud
When We Met
White Swans
Wing Vilma
YAWA (AMENTA ABIOTO)
Yunginced
Yuvees