What’s Your Favorite Thing About Live Music?

In honor of our 20th edition of Best New Bands, we took to Portland streets to ask what our city dwellers love most about Portland live music. Here’s what they shared.

Dustin Sampson

(Jake Nelson)

“Being able to actually see the performance and the artists in their own music and the way they get into it with the crowd. When you see how they put it forth, and their charisma depending on who you go and see, [you get] that excitement and you see how they like playing their own music.”

Mickey McKeever and Oz McKeever

(Jake Nelson)

“It brings people back out. We’re in a time where being in is a lot safer and a lot more comfortable. Live music brings people back outside, whether it’s outside, it makes you take that adventure to that place to see that music. That’s what I mean to say, live music brings you to the adventure, or it creates the adventure, either way it’s essential.” Mickey McKeever (left).

“The energy of being with a community and seeing different art styles, that’s probably my favorite thing.” Oz McKeever (right).

Phil Carver

Phil Carver (Jake Nelson)

" I think the making of memories. When I think back to the venues that I’ve seen and I hear the music later, I think about the people I was with and the atmosphere and how it felt. That’s really valuable.”

Sadie Lovino

(Jake Nelson)

“I would probably say it’s the vibration and the energy that seeps into your soul when you’re listing to the music. “It can make you really move, yeah.”

Jessica Gomez and Colin Misich

(Jake Nelson)

“Favorite thing about live music? The Vibes! I don’t know, just seeing musicians do what they do on stage and getting a chance to hear it as it was meant to be heard.” Colin Misich (left)

“And getting to experience it with other people as well.” Jessica Gomez (right)

Zac

(Jake Nelson)

“The energy from the crowds and the performers. Everyone’s there for the same reasons. It’s like, everyone’s just happy to be there. It’s great.”