Portlanders Bathed in Music at the Best New Bands Showcase

The celebration at Mississippi Studios included performances from Swiggle Mandela, Amos Heart, Ann Annie, Black Shelton and Kendall Lujan.

Swiggle Mandela - BNB 2024 (Samantha Klopp)

Portlanders filled Mississippi Studios on Wednesday April 10 with local love and appreciation while this year’s top five best new bands delivered flawless, diverse sets. From a distortion splitting, metallic-punk surge of sound from Black Shelton and The American Dream to clarinet and french horn laden instrumental gusts of lush noise from Ann Annie, it was a solid night of Portland music. And for anyone who had to leave early, you fully missed out on Swiggle Mandela giving a charismatic, high energy headlining show, complete with audience participation on the hooks.

Whether you’re working through FOMO or remembering the evening fondly, take a look at a few shots from the night here.

0 of 14

