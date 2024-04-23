Shows of the Week: Oakland Retro-Soul Crew The California Honeydrops Bring Their Marathon Live Set to Roseland Theater

Friday, April 26.

Born in Poland, Lech Wierzynski cut his teeth busking in Bay Area Rapid Transit stations and rode his everyman charisma and deep knowledge of American roots music to success as the frontman of Oakland retro-soul crew The California Honeydrops. Their sound proudly pillages the past, but what the Honeydrops lack in innovation they make up for with sheer energy and extroversion, with marathon live sets that barrel through blues, rock and New Orleans funk as Wierzynski gradually works himself into a glistening sweat. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 7 pm. $35–$50. 21+.

Friday, April 26

The Pacific Northwest is a mecca for music that uses loud guitars to create an elemental feeling of beauty and grace. Local shoegaze band Bridal Veil epitomizes this approach with its hefty pedalboards and hard-hitting yet nostalgic sound—even their name, taken from a waterfall in the Columbia River Gorge, suggests both sinuous texture and roaring power. Support comes from Portland-Salem duo Grimiss, who will be releasing their new album, and fuzz-enamored local trio Veradas. The Six below The Midnight Society, 3341 SE Belmont St. 8:30 pm. $10–$12. 21+.

Monday, April 29

Mk.gee suggests an alternate universe where Justin Bieber got really into synths and samplers, or perhaps Björk is reborn as a shaggy-haired dude from New Jersey. The 26-year-old polymath’s affable persona and soulful voice could pave the way to pop-star gold, and indeed his Portland gig was recently moved to Revolution Hall from the smaller Mississippi Studios, but his ear for rhythmic trickery and freaky samples makes you almost wish he’d stay underground so he’d get even further out. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $22. All ages.