Waterfront Blues Festival Announces Daily Lineups for July Concerts

The Waterfront Blues Festival announced the daily lineups for its July 4-7 concerts today and put one-day tickets on sale. And, in keeping with the festival’s trend, the mix of musical acts pushes the boundaries of what fits into the blues genre.

“It’s something we’re really intentional about,” festival director Christina Fuller says. “A lot of folks will stop at the name of the festival. But if you look at the headliners, it’s much more than blues but all with a thematic tie-in and genre tie-in.”

The headliners, which were announced in March, will be split up as such: St. Paul & The Broken Bones, July 4; Lucinda Williams and Margo Price, July 5; Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals and Bobby Rush & North Mississippi Allstars, July 6; Greensky Bluegrass, July 7.

Today, the festival rolled out about 20 more acts in the lineup, many of which are local and regional talent. This includes all-female Americana band Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters, 10-piece Afrobeat band Jujuba, and LaRhonda & the Steele Family Band. Many of them are repeat performers, such as the Steeles.

“They have been playing the festival for years,” Fuller says. “To me, they feel like the blues festival when I see them.”

One-day passes are now on sale, in addition to the four-day tickets that have already been available at general admission and several VIP levels.

Waterfront Blues Festival was founded in 1988. It now has four different stages across 8 acres of waterfront, plus the Blues Cruise on the river aboard the Portland Spirit. Security changes this year include no outside food or oversized bags.

The full lineups of 2024 Waterfront Blues Festival may be found at waterfrontbluesfest.com/2024-lineup.