Drummer Keith Bornzin Dies at 56

Keith Bornzin, a drummer and fixture of the Portland music scene for decades, died May 25 at his home in Southeast Portland. He was 56.

According to his brother Joel Bornzin, the cause of death is still unknown but is currently listed as natural causes. Joel Bornzin also notes that Police and emergency responders do not suspect foul play or drugs at the time of death, though the family is still awaiting toxicology reports.

Bornzin played drums in numerous regional bands such as The Nightmares, Iron Lords and the early-90s industrial punk act Hitting Birth. He also worked as a drum technician for the Seattle grunge band Tad and the New York metal group Helmet on their national tours.

Keith Allan Bornzin was born July 20, 1967 in Spokane, Wash. He started playing drums in elementary school and played in the marching band at North Bend High School down by Coos Bay. He grew to 6-feet-5-inches and his height made him easy to spot in the nightlife scene.

“People recognized him at clubs, on the street, at concerts—he was always recognized around town when I was with him,” Joel Bornzin says. “He had a caring and loving heart.”

Bornzin was also a union rigger with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), setting up production equipment before shows at venues such as Moda Center, Keller Auditorium and Tacoma Dome.

“With a heavy heart, we share the news that we have lost a dear friend, colleague and one badass rigger,” IATSE Local 28 shared on social media. “Rest in power, Keith Bornzin.”

In the spring, he often volunteered for work days at Camp Lutherwood Oregon in Cheshire (northwest of Eugene), where he founded the outdoor chapel and worked as a lifeguard and camp counselor during high school.

Bornzin is survived by two sons, his brother, and his parents Jim and Carmen Bornzin of Silverton.

There will be a celebration of life for Bornzin at the Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave, at 1 pm on June 23 that will include music, speeches and storytelling.

“My brother was well loved in the music community,” Joel Bornzin says.