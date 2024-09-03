With “New Stereo,” Alana Rich Proves She’s Ready to Go Viral

The history of pop music is a history of shy, introverted artist types finding larger-than-life ways to express what they might not be able to say in everyday conversation. Alana Rich’s initial outlet as a quiet kid growing up in the Pacific Northwest was to write poetry, but once she learned to play guitar, melodies and hooks came naturally.

“I grew up in a very religious household,” says the Portland-raised singer-songwriter. “I was learning who I was and who I wanted to become, and I feel like songwriting and poetry was kind of that avenue to teach me more about myself as a writer and a creative person.”

Her new single “New Stereo” is the culmination of a half-decade string of singles, which began in playful pop-trap territory with songs like “Foreign” and “Shangri-La” and saw her gradually transition to a sleeker, more club-friendly sound.

“New Stereo,” co-produced by Rich and Justin Sprout, is the culmination of this shift thus far, riding a racing beat and steady synth throb that aligns it with ‘80s hits like Madonna’s “Like a Virgin” and the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams.” “I really am drawn to that nostalgic sound—that enigmatic point-in-time kind of sound where you can’t really pinpoint where it’s from,” she says.

To Rich, “pop” is a wide umbrella. She cites pop punk as an influence, and she’s as likely to name-drop legends like Michael Jackson as more contemporary stars like Christina Aguilera.

“My music these days is kind of like a melting pot of all those sounds,” she says. “I think pop is an overarching genre for how to describe my music, but I kind of want to continue to make music in a way that isn’t restricted.”

Rich was born into a Filipino-Thai-Lao-American family in Seattle and moved to Portland at the age of 9. Like many pop artists, she first began attracting buzz by covering other pop songs on YouTube; a trip through her channel is like a trip through the past decade of chart history.

“I think starting off studying those song structures and the cadences and learning why I like the music I like has influenced the way I approach songwriting,” she says.

One of the first songs she covered was Foster the People’s “Pumped Up Kicks,” known for its contrast between its upbeat melody and its dark, violent lyrics. It’s not a stretch to surmise that one of the things she’s learned from covering pop songs is how to smuggle candid lyrical content into danceable confections.

“New Stereo” may sound extroverted and bright, but the lyrics are a tangle of questions any pop singer on the precipice of major success is bound to ask themselves: Was it worth it all for the fame? Rich sings. Is this the life you’re craving?

While a full-length album is in the works, it likely won’t arrive until late 2025. But more singles are rumored to be on the way, and you can catch Rich performing live at the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival on Sept. 14, a celebration of Asian American makers, artists and culture.

Pop stardom is unpredictable, and it can put even the toughest personality through the wringer. When asked if she’d be ready if she went viral overnight, Rich says:

“I don’t think anyone’s ever prepared for something like that, but I do feel like the experiences I’ve had throughout the years, starting out on YouTube at like 12 years old and playing shows ever since then, makes you build a tougher skin. I feel like I could take it on.”

SEE IT: Alana Rich performs at the Mid-Autumn Festival at Hong Phat Supercenter, 4200 SE 82nd Ave., 503-217-6868, hongphatmarket.com. 5:30 pm Saturday, Sept. 14. $10.