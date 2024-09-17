For the Record: Nala Sinephro Takes Listeners on an Ego-Dissolving Journey

Nala Sinephro

Endlessness (Warp)

Though part of an ever-growing school of inventive jazz artists based in the U.K., Nala Sinephro doesn’t really slot so comfortably into a lone genre. The 28-year-old’s work is far too diaphanous and fluid for that. Her latest album follows the dynamic path of a great psychedelic trip with synths, strings and piano gently guiding the listener on an ego-dissolving journey into the mind’s eye. The only ballast is the occasional appearances of drummer Morgan Simpson, saxophonist James Mollison, and other instrumentalists whose rhythms and melodies keep us connected to terra firma.

Tropical Fuck Storm

Tropical Fuck Storm’s Inflatable Graveyard (Three Lobed)

I have something of a love-hate relationship with live albums. Much as I appreciate having a document of an artist’s concert or tour, it’s thin gruel compared to being in the room where it happened. This recording of Australia’s Tropical Fuck Storm captured at a 2022 tour stop in Chicago somehow manages the neat trick of harnessing the visceral energy of the quartet’s live assault. After an hour of their psych-inflected indie—including a fierce yet loving rip through “Stayin’ Alive”—I was left with ringing ears, sore muscles, and a thin layer of sweat on my skin.

The High Violets

To Where You Are (Comet Rock)

Originally released in 2006, the debut album by Portland dream pop quartet The High Violets made its vinyl bow at long last this year. It’s the ideal format for the glowing beauty of the group’s sound. Anchored by the enrapturing sound of frontwoman Kaitlyn ni Donovan’s voice and guitar tones that shimmer and flicker like a warm bath surrounded by candles, the music soothes as much as it singes. Also available from the band is B-Sides & Rarities, a collection of stray tracks necessary for any High Violets completist.