Pickathon’s 25th Anniversary Lineup Released

Pickathon’s 25th anniversary lineup announcement is out, if a little earlier than expected.

Portugal. The Man, Julien Baker & Torres, Taj Mahal, Ocie Elliott and Haley Heynderickx are among the featured artists at this year’s Pickathon, which takes place July 31-Aug. 3 at Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley.

The official lineup release party is still scheduled for 6 pm tonight, Feb. 24, at The Showdown at 1195 SE Powell Blvd. There will be two surprise band performances by 2025 artists and a raffle for two free weekend passes.

Pickathon is in the midst of a fundraising effort for its nonprofit arm, Creative Neighborhoods, to sustain the festival for the long term. The group hopes to raise $1 million by the end of March. The campaign stands at about $14,300 as of Feb. 24.

The Pickathon lineup was previously reported by Rolling Stone. It also appears in a promotional video on YouTube. Pickathon founder Zale Schoenborn did not immediately respond to WW’s request for comment.

The full list of artists is as follows: Portugal. The Man, Julien Baker & Torres, Taj Mahal, Ocie Elliott, Haley Heynderickx, Fruit Bats, Surprise Chef, Reyna Tropical, Mari Boine, Frente Cumbiero, Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, David Nance, Glitterfox, Olive Klug, Thee Heart Tones, Lonesome Shack, Choses Sauvages, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, Rose City Band, Ben Seretan, Anna Butterss, Hannah Cohen, Jake Blount, Dummy, Thee Marloes, Humbird, Emily Nenni, Josh Johnson, Sugarlegg, Amos Heart, Michael Hurley, Blu & Exile, SML, Wade Sapp, JRCG, Dougie Poole Band, Jourdan Thibodeaux et las Rodailleurs, Jonny’s Day Out, Hello Mary, The Rumble, Being Dead, Rose Gerber, Cory Hanson, Derya Yildirim, Jimetta Rose & The Voices of Creation, Wild Pink, Improvement Movement, Chris Acker, The Cactus Blossoms, Ben Jarrell, Angela Autumn, Colby T. Helms, Rosali, East Nash Grass, Jake Vaadeland, Laney Jones and Revival Season.

Early bird tickets are available on the Pickathon website.