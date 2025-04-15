Portland Songwriters Take On the Protest Music Genre

The protest song genre can have a bit of a stigma about it. A little musty, a little hippie, a little 1960s soapboxy. But local musician and show producer Rose Gerber is dusting it off and hosting an evening of original protest songs on April 26. The political moment calls for it, she says. She came up with the concept for the show back on election night when the U.S. map turned red with President Donald Trump votes.

“I was so shellshocked and this was the only way I knew how to move forward,” Gerber says. “I thought, ‘what can I do that’s in my locus of control as a musician and a person who likes to put together shows with purpose?’”

“Songs of Power and Protest” will be held Saturday, April 26 at Cravin’ Gravy Social Club, Fluff and Gravy Records’ performance space. Blitzen Trapper’s Leo Moon will perform, along with Ezza Rose, Jacob Westfall, Darci Phenix, Mitch Whitaker, Max Johnson, Nathan Earle, Jordan Sings, Aika Collins, Gretta Seabird, Wild Blue Morning, Lee Walker, and Gerber herself. Each artist will perform one cover and one original protest song. Audiences can look forward to covers such as “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye, “Isn’t It a Pity” by George Harrison and “Masters of War” by Bob Dylan.

Writing an original protest song was one of the most difficult songwriting challenges she’s had in a while, she says. She struggled to settle on an approach. How overt did she want to be? Did she want to inspire people to action, like Marley’s “Get Up, Stand Up?” Or should it be more like, in her words: “I’m mad. Are you mad? I’m sad. Are you sad?” Ultimately, the song Gerber came up with is called “They Can’t Take the Music.”

She hopes that the songwriting challenge gets more local artists comfortable meshing music and politics.

“I thought this would be an opportunity to revive the protest genre in a way that gives songwriters permission to try something new,” she says. “Hopefully there’s some inspiration that comes out of it.”

“Songs of Power and Protest” at Cravin’ Gravy Social Club, 665 N Tillamook St. 8-10 pm Saturday, April 26. songsofpowerandprotest.eventbrite.com. $20. 21+