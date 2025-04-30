Here’s Every Artist Who Received a Vote in the 2025 Best New Bands Poll

There are plenty more talented artists to be heard.
For our annual Best New Bands list, we reach out to a wealth of music lovers—booking agents, venue staff, local label heads, artists themselves—to ask for their vote. While we’re only able to feature a handful of artists (this year, a slightly bigger handful), there are many amazing musicians that need to be shared and heard.
Below is the full list of artists from this year’s vote. If a name has gone missing, or we missed a spelling error, feel free to reach out to artseditor@wweek.com.
For now, get to listening!
1876
Abronia
AC Sapphire
Ache Mono
Air Darkness
Altar Girl
Amusement
Ancient Pools
Aux78
Bathlete
Bendrethegiant
Berzerk
Bird Bennett
Blair Borax
Bliss Foxx
Bodhi Mojo
Bohemian
Bora Yoon
Braille Stars
Break Window
Brown Calculus
Buddy Wynkoop
Caicedo
Candid Ramblings
Chanti Darling
Charlie Brown III
Cherry Cheeks
Chibia
Chipped Nail Polish
Chris Pureka
Chris Shuttleworth
Christopher Angel
Club Deluxe
COLLAR DE LUNAS
Conspire
Cosmic Tones Research Trio
COSMOS DARK
Cowboy Jazz
Cruise Control
dadweed
Dae Bryant and the Collective
Dakota Theim
Dani Danger
Darci Phenix
Darrell Grant/DG3
Death Boogie
DJ Beyonda
DJ Gregory T
DJ OG Too
DMN
Dog Daughter
drowse
Dust Raps The Blues
DustBunny
E. Ellison
Edwørd
Emily Love & The Highliners
Emma Ruth Rundle
Family Worship Center
Femme Cell
Fever Sleep
Figure 8
Foliage Beats
Folian
Forty feet tall
Fox & Bones
Fox Walker
Friends friends
Fur Coats
George Colligan Quartet ft. Zyanna
Girl Drink Drunks
Girlgoyle
Gondos
Graintable
Greater Kind
Grolixes
Guerilla Teens
Guitar
Haley Lynn
Halfbird
Hannah Glavor
Happy Death Men
Hayley Lynn
Hiroki
Hög
Horsebag
How strange it is
Icecaps
Ils
Inny
Jack Radsliff
Jacob Westfall
Jakki & the Pink Smudge
Jamya
Jasey Cordeta
jenny haniver
Johnny Franco & His Real Brother Dom
Josef Windheim
JULIMAR
Kalichrome
Kate Davis
Keddies Resort
Kerry Politzer
Kiss of a Vampire
Kitten Tools
Lambo Lawson
LANA SHEA
Laska
Left on Tenth
Lil Jerzy
Love in Hell
Love Train Band
Luke Wyland
Machado Mijiga, Mike Gamble, and Garrett Baxter Neighbors
Machine Country
Majik9
Mar’Qee$s
MarchFourth
Matt Mayhall
Mean Sun
Michael Hurley
Mighty
Miracles Club
Mizmor
ML johnson
MNEMONIC PULSE
Moorea Masa
Nasalrod
Neal Morgan
Never Come Down
New Body Electric
New Constellations
Nice Boat
Night Brunch
Noah Simpson
Northside Tego
Nothings
Obedient
Object Unto Earth
Ogre
Oh, Rose
Olivia Fields Quartet
Olivia Lyon
Omari Jazz
Only Only
Organic Vary
Pablo Rivarola’s Alive Music
Patricia Wolf
PERIMETERS
PHONE VOICE
Piggy Bank
Pocket Funk
Port Velvet
Presidio
Privateer
Queen Rodeo
quickly, quickly
Rachel Wong
Rarefaction
Ray Ramano
Rayon
Reva Devito
Rivkah Ross
Rodeo Wilson
ROOM
Rose Gerber
Salo Panto
Saloli
Sam Epstein Trio
Sam Tippett
Searows
Sherbet Tone
Shouiyo
Shy Girls
Sit Pretty
Skychaser
Solicitor
Spiderling
Spooky Boys
Strategy
Sun Atoms
Superoperator
Supplemental Pills
Swampbuck
Talilo Marfil
TELEVANGEL
Tha Day
The Apricots
The Defense
The Dumpies
The Grebes
The Long Deer
The Lowtimers
The Margos
The Mistons
The Naked Mole Rats
The New Immortals
The Philharmonik
The Prids
The Stone Rollers
Three for Silver
Times Infinity
Timmi HendriXXX
Tinzeee
Tispur
Tony Horses
Trigger Object
Trio Subtonic
twOn
Twon
Tyrone Hendrix
Unspeakable Carnage
Victoria Yabut
Vista House
Vuvu
Wavy Josef
Weezy Ford
Weinland
Will DeLee
Wing Vilma
Wonderhorse
Wren the Band
WRK!
Xylyn Hathaway Quintet
Yellow Trash Can
Young Hunter
Zyah Belle
Zyanna