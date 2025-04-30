Here’s Every Artist Who Received a Vote in the 2025 Best New Bands Poll

There are plenty more talented artists to be heard.

For our annual Best New Bands list, we reach out to a wealth of music lovers—booking agents, venue staff, local label heads, artists themselves—to ask for their vote. While we’re only able to feature a handful of artists (this year, a slightly bigger handful), there are many amazing musicians that need to be shared and heard.

Below is the full list of artists from this year’s vote. If a name has gone missing, or we missed a spelling error, feel free to reach out to artseditor@wweek.com.

For now, get to listening!

1876

Abronia

AC Sapphire

Ache Mono

Air Darkness

Altar Girl

Amusement

Ancient Pools

Aux78

Bathlete

Bendrethegiant

Berzerk

Bird Bennett

Blair Borax

Bliss Foxx

Bodhi Mojo

Bohemian

Bora Yoon

Braille Stars

Break Window

Brown Calculus

Buddy Wynkoop

Caicedo

Candid Ramblings

Chanti Darling

Charlie Brown III

Cherry Cheeks

Chibia

Chipped Nail Polish

Chris Pureka

Chris Shuttleworth

Christopher Angel

Club Deluxe

COLLAR DE LUNAS

Conspire

Cosmic Tones Research Trio

COSMOS DARK

Cowboy Jazz

Cruise Control

dadweed

Dae Bryant and the Collective

Dakota Theim

Dani Danger

Darci Phenix

Darrell Grant/DG3

Death Boogie

DJ Beyonda

DJ Gregory T

DJ OG Too

DMN

Dog Daughter

drowse

Dust Raps The Blues

DustBunny

E. Ellison

Edwørd

Emily Love & The Highliners

Emma Ruth Rundle

Family Worship Center

Femme Cell

Fever Sleep

Figure 8

Foliage Beats

Folian

Forty feet tall

Fox & Bones

Fox Walker

Friends friends

Fur Coats

George Colligan Quartet ft. Zyanna

Girl Drink Drunks

Girlgoyle

Gondos

Graintable

Greater Kind

Grolixes

Guerilla Teens

Guitar

Haley Lynn

Halfbird

Hannah Glavor

Happy Death Men

Hayley Lynn

Hiroki

Hög

Horsebag

How strange it is

Icecaps

Ils

Inny

Jack Radsliff

Jacob Westfall

Jakki & the Pink Smudge

Jamya

Jasey Cordeta

jenny haniver

Johnny Franco & His Real Brother Dom

Josef Windheim

JULIMAR

Kalichrome

Kate Davis

Keddies Resort

Kerry Politzer

Kiss of a Vampire

Kitten Tools

Lambo Lawson

LANA SHEA

Laska

Left on Tenth

Lil Jerzy

Love in Hell

Love Train Band

Luke Wyland

Machado Mijiga, Mike Gamble, and Garrett Baxter Neighbors

Machine Country

Majik9

Mar’Qee$s

MarchFourth

Matt Mayhall

Mean Sun

Michael Hurley

Mighty

Miracles Club

Mizmor

ML johnson

MNEMONIC PULSE

Moorea Masa

Nasalrod

Neal Morgan

Never Come Down

New Body Electric

New Constellations

Nice Boat

Night Brunch

Noah Simpson

Northside Tego

Nothings

Obedient

Object Unto Earth

Ogre

Oh, Rose

Olivia Fields Quartet

Olivia Lyon

Omari Jazz

Only Only

Organic Vary

Pablo Rivarola’s Alive Music

Patricia Wolf

PERIMETERS

PHONE VOICE

Piggy Bank

Pocket Funk

Port Velvet

Presidio

Privateer

Queen Rodeo

quickly, quickly

Rachel Wong

Rarefaction

Ray Ramano

Rayon

Reva Devito

Rivkah Ross

Rodeo Wilson

ROOM

Rose Gerber

Salo Panto

Saloli

Sam Epstein Trio

Sam Tippett

Searows

Sherbet Tone

Shouiyo

Shy Girls

Sit Pretty

Skychaser

Solicitor

Spiderling

Spooky Boys

Strategy

Sun Atoms

Superoperator

Supplemental Pills

Swampbuck

Talilo Marfil

TELEVANGEL

Tha Day

The Apricots

The Defense

The Dumpies

The Grebes

The Long Deer

The Lowtimers

The Margos

The Mistons

The Naked Mole Rats

The New Immortals

The Philharmonik

The Prids

The Stone Rollers

Three for Silver

Times Infinity

Timmi HendriXXX

Tinzeee

Tispur

Tony Horses

Trigger Object

Trio Subtonic

twOn

Twon

Tyrone Hendrix

Unspeakable Carnage

Victoria Yabut

Vista House

Vuvu

Wavy Josef

Weezy Ford

Weinland

Will DeLee

Wing Vilma

Wonderhorse

Wren the Band

WRK!

Xylyn Hathaway Quintet

Yellow Trash Can

Young Hunter

Zyah Belle

Zyanna