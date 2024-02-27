Show Review: Domo Genesis at Mississippi Studios

The L.A. rap collective Odd Future once looked ready to spawn a Wu-Tang-level flood of solo work from its individual and auxiliary members. Though some notable albums did emerge from their creative scrum, the majority have watched from the sidelines while big font headliners Tyler, the Creator and Frank Ocean sucked up all the oxygen and attention.

One of the few associates to firmly establish himself outside of the Odd Future camp is Domo Genesis. For the past 15 years, he’s been amassing a weighty catalog of albums and mixtapes on which he wraps his tangled rhymes around the production work of revered producers like The Alchemist and fellow rappers such as Boldy James and the late Mac Miller.

A catalog that substantive gave Domo plenty to work with when he hit Mississippi Studios last Thursday, and dipped into as much of it as he could in his brisk hourlong set. He slipped into the crowd to perform his bars from “Rusty,” the fan favorite from Tyler’s solo album Wolf. (Shout-out to the future youth pastor in the audience who excitedly rapped along with Domo but thoughtfully stopped short every time the N-word came up in the lyrics.)

Before performing the heartfelt “Coming Back” from 2016′s Genesis, he shouted out Miller for taking Domo out on his first solo tour and inspiring the tune. He insisted that “Hot Soup,” an unreleased track that features only one lyric (“Hot soup in my motherfuckin’ bowl”) was destined to be a smash hit.

In essence, Domo fulfilled Odd Future’s promise as an energetic performer who smoothly shifts from profane to profound, from scatalogical to street savvy, often within a single song. With a constant need for more rappers like him, we will calmly wait for the rest of the crew to catch up.