Deerhoof Blissfully Flexed Their Skills at Revolution Hall

Every Deerhoof performance feels like a surprise. There are elements that fans have come to expect. The group generally sets themselves up onstage in a line, with guitarists Ed Rodriguez and John Dieterich sandwiched between bassist-vocalist Satomi Matsuzaki and drummer Greg Saunier. And chances are, it will be difficult to pull one’s attention from Saunier as it often looks as though he’s trying to keep a steady beat while his four limbs attempt to escape from his body.

Beyond that, all bets are off. For this current tour, which hit Revolution Hall this past Sunday, the noise-rock ensemble was both promoting a new album (the exhilarating Noble and Godlike In Ruin) and celebrating their 31st anniversary. But that latter detail just meant the group felt freer to honor their extensive discography as they saw fit.

They skipped over the period when guitarist Chris Cohen was a member, focusing instead on the material they’ve made with Rodriguez with a quick detour to the early days via a snappy run through “Gore In Rut” from 1997’s The Man, the King, the Girl. Intentional or not, the setlist gave the group ample space to flex their extensive skill sets. Saunier sang a tune while Rodriguez played drums. Matsuzaki handed her bass off to Dieterich for two songs — a golden opportunity to show off her always great dance moves.

And as ever, the evening allowed the four musicians to turn their own material inside out: expanding on themes, adding new details, and, for set closer “Momentary Art of Soul!” (from 2023’s Miracle-Level), ride the waves of a knotted up guitar pattern and a hiccuping rhythm for the better part of 10 minutes. By the time the set crashed to an end, I was left dazed, shook and blissful. No surprise there.