Shows of the Week: Sigur Rós Is Coming to Theater of the Clouds

WEDNESDAY, MAY 11: When Sigur Rós came on the scene around the turn of the millennium, fans were just as tongue-tied in describing their sweeping, sumptuous music as their frontman, Jónsi, sounds while singing in his invented language of Vonlenska. Small wonder the Icelandic ensemble soundtracks a moment in The Life Aquatic where the crew of the good ship Belafonte is speechless before the beauty of nature. They might take your breath away, too. Theater of the Clouds, Moda Center, One Center Court St., 503-235-8771, rosequarter.com. 8 pm. $45-$111. All ages.

THURSDAY, MAY 12: Fontaines D.C. present an Irish answer to the current wave of talky British post-punk that laments the inexorable and soul-deadening march of modernity (see also: Yard Act, Sleaford Mods, Dry Cleaning, Idles). Though they’ve chosen to make increasingly knotty and difficult records, peaking with this year’s Skinty Fia, they’ve played arenas at home and actually posed a serious threat to Taylor Swift on the U.K. charts with sophomore effort A Hero’s Death in 2020. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St., 971-808-5094, revolutionhall.com. 8 pm. $27-$57. Floor 21+, minor seating in balcony.

THURSDAY, MAY 12: Vieux Farka Touré is the son of Ali Farka Touré, the Malian guitar master and “desert blues” pioneer who initially discouraged his kid from pursuing the same career. (Speaking as a musician: understandable.) A drought of new releases since 2017 suggested he might’ve finally conceded Pops was right, but his latest album, Les Racines (“The Roots”), is coming next month on World Circuit Records—and along with it a U.S. tour that makes a stop at the Star Theater. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave., 503-284-4700. 9 pm. $15-$20. 21+.

FRIDAY, MAY 13: Mississippi MC Big K.R.I.T. came to fame in the early-’10s blog-rap era with “Country Shit,” which doubled as a manifesto for his windows-down, sticky-sweet country-rap style. If early tapes like Return to 4Eva channeled Texas acts like UGK, his new Digital Roses Don’t Die looks ahead to Southern rap’s freakier, funkier 2000s moment led by OutKast. Singing as much as rapping, indulging in stately ballads, he sounds both looser and more ambitious than ever. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 8 pm. $26.50. All ages.