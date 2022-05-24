Shows of the Week: Bob Dylan Is Bound for the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

THURSDAY, MAY 26: If you’re invested in American underground rock, there’s a good chance you’re a fan of at least one of the countless bands Anthony Green, Laura Jane Grace or Tim Kasher has put together. Green’s eerie, childlike vocal tone is the sonic signature of Circa Survive, Grace is the indomitable leader of Against Me! and the Devouring Mothers, and Kasher fronts Cursive while writing boozy anthems for The Good Life. They’ve all ditched their bands to shoot the shit together on a three-way, heavily collaborative tour that celebrates punk rock as a songwriters’ medium. Wonder Ballroom, 128, NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 7 pm. $25. All ages.

TUESDAY, MAY 31: If Bob Dylan ever dies, he’ll be eulogized as an agent of change, his mighty honk soundtracking the counterculture’s great moment of upheaval as he strums out anthems and glowers from behind his black shades. But the singer-songwriter deserves to be known as one of rock ‘n’ roll’s great literary presences, and if you’re still not convinced of what the man can do with words, sit down and listen to “Visions of Johanna,” one of the most brain-fryingly evocative songs anyone’s ever written. He’s been touring nonstop since 1988, and if you haven’t seen him yet, now’s your chance. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway, 503-248-4335, portland5.com. 8 pm. $59.50-$135. All ages.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1: Love or hate folk punk, it wouldn’t be the same without the Violent Femmes. Their debut album nearly 40 years ago set the blueprint for just about any subsequent American band that’s ever caterwauled about sex and murder over crudely strummed acoustic guitars. “Blister in the Sun” is one of rock’s most enduring standards, a staple of mixtapes in the ‘80s and the repertoire of just about every young punk band today. They still tour and record prolifically, and singer Gordon Gano is still jovial and apple-cheeked enough to convincingly sing about being a teenager while approaching 60. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 8:30 pm. $42.50-$45. All ages.