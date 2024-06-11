Shows of the Week: There Will Be Puppies Available for Petting at The Decemberists’ Release Show

Friday, June 14

The Decemberists became one of Portland’s most iconic bands by taking songwriter Colin Meloy’s literary flights of fancy to terrifying extremes, and their bookish and collegiate aesthetic belies their penchant for 19-minute prog epics like “The Tain” and their new single, “Joan in the Garden.” Their new album, As It Ever Was, So It Will Be Again, drops this Friday, and they’re celebrating with a Rumpus at Rev Hall featuring a set from the band, a game room, and puppies—yes, live puppies from Oregon Humane, available for petting and playing purposes. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 6 pm. $41.50. All ages.

Parliament-Funkadelic’s image as intergalactic goofballs is so well established they’re easy to take for granted, but the simple truth is that George Clinton’s psychedelic collective is one of the greatest bands of all time; check out Funkadelic’s Free Your Mind… or Parliament’s Up for the Down Stroke if you’re not convinced. It’s still true over half a century into their career, and if the octogenarian Clinton is more of a guest of honor than a bandleader at their recent shows, his band is as hot and his vision is as pungent as ever. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 6 pm. $55. 21+.

Bill Orcutt plays as if he’s tearing apart his guitar, and it’s only natural that the San Francisco blues deconstructionist should link up with Chris Corsano, one of the fieriest drummers in the free-improv world. Add young saxophonist Zoh Amba to the mix and you’ve got a veritable avant-garde supergroup. Their album The Flower School from last year practically knocks the wind out of you through headphones, so imagine how it’ll sound when they play it at Holocene. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7 pm. $22. 21+.