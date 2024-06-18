Shows of the Week: Jessica Pratt Earns Beyoncé-Level Acclaim in Certain Circles

Thursday & Friday, June 20-21

After years of inactivity—during which frontman Cameron Spies indulged his inner smooth-soul crooner with Night Heron and produced and mixed seemingly everyone in Portland—Radiation City will perform two reunion shows with the band at local indie-rock hub Mississippi Studios. Whether this will lead to their first full-length since 2018′s Coda is still up in the air, with a cryptic message on Instagram stating only that “time will tell.” Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court. 7 pm. $20. All ages. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. Sold out. 21+.

Monday, June 24

Juana Molina was a star of Argentine TV in the ‘90s, but at the peak of her fame she stepped away from the mainstream and threw herself into writing and recording the eccentric avant-pop songs she’d penned since childhood. Her career is comparable perhaps only to that of late teen idol-turned-goth god Scott Walker, both in its unlikely trajectory and in the way her music has ripened and become stranger as it’s drifted further from pop toward the forbidding ambient spells of her 2017 magnum opus, Halo. McMenamins Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St. 7:30 pm. $25. 21+.

Thursday, June 27

Jessica Pratt’s voice rarely rises above a flicker, yet this singer-songwriter is spoken about in certain indie-rock circles with the same over-the-top admiration as a belter like Beyoncé. Her music is disproportionately powerful given how little sonic space it takes up, often requiring little more than a few spider webs of guitar and smoky wisps of voice to hold a room spellbound. Her new album, Here in the Pitch, is her first in over five years, embellishing her ethereal sound with subtle grooves and bossa nova flourishes. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 7 pm. $25. All ages.