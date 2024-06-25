Shows of the Week: Sweet N’ Juicy Could Have Just Stepped Out of the “Robocop” Universe

Sunday, June 30

Sweet N’ Juicy is one of Portland’s most curious bands: a group of miscreants in fruit costumes singing double entendre-laced funk songs. Led by banana-suited Sweet with loyal support from pineapple N’ and strawberry Juicy, the trio lands somewhere between a really good bar band and something you’d expect to see on TV in the RoboCop universe. Ticketholders for their upcoming show at Dante’s get free access immediately afterward to Sinferno Cabaret, where the outfits will be only marginally more wild. Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St. 7 pm. $15. 21+.

Wednesday, July 3

Formed in the East Coast avant-garde music hub of Baltimore, Horse Lords is a minimalist free-jazz collective whose shows are often discussed in the same language as sweaty punk basement gigs. Their music may sound challenging at first, with its repetitive structures and bizarre tunings, yet the band has always thought of itself as much as a rock-’n’-roll band as anything else, and its fearsome new live album, As It Happened, is a buffeting preview of what you might hear at their upcoming Portland gig. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $20. 21+.

Wednesday, July 3

Todd Rundgren mastered the art of the perfect pop song in the ‘70s with hits like “Hello It’s Me” and “I Saw the Light,” then spent the rest of his career making everything else under the sun, from a note-for-note remake of the Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations” to cranky, cryptic albums like White Knight and his most recent release, 2022′s Space Force. Just about any studio hermit with a faculty for hooks and a penchant for strangeness owes something to Rundgren, and he remains a prolific touring act at 75. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 8 pm. $59.50. 21+.