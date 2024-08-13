Shows of the Week: Cellotronik Returns to Portland

Wednesday, Aug. 14

If you were there when Hobo Johnson flashed the grin seen ‘round the world in his 2018 Tiny Desk Concert audition video, you likely knew what you thought of his music right away. Either the disheveled, cigarette-smoking Sacramento miscreant was an exciting new voice of unvarnished truth or the kind of self-pitying solipsist who’s no fun to date and even more exhausting to break up with. In truth, Johnson’s biggest draw is his natural charisma: beneath the dirtbag façade, he’s basically a pop star, a midpoint between AJR and AJJ. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 7 pm. $30. All ages.

Thursday, Aug. 15

Skip VonKuske spent two decades as one of Portland’s most prominent cellists, both as a member of the Portland Cello Project and for his one-man band Cellotronik, before packing up and moving to Massachusetts last year. If you never saw Cellotronik during its long-running unofficial residency at Dante’s, you’re in luck: VonKuske is returning to Portland to celebrate the release of his new Cellotronik album, Raw, and he’ll perform under that moniker and with percussionist Don Henson as Groovy Wallpaper. Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St. 8 pm. $12. 21+.

Friday, Aug. 16

Lucki radiates an otherworldly energy. Emerging from Chicago in 2013 with a hypnotic, almost ambient sound, the then-teenage rapper and producer branded his first tape Alternative Trap and blazed a trail independent of the hard-edged drill scene or the chipper Savemoney affiliates that represented the city’s two major rap exports at the time. At 28, he’s already a legend in hyper-online hip-hop circles, and his new 20-track project Gemini is one of the most sumptuous and sprawling representations of his style. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 8 pm. $37.50. All ages.