Shows of the Week: The First Annual Joogfest Brings an Impressive Roster of Rappers to Portland

Friday, Aug. 23

The first annual Joogfest brings an impressive roster of rap talent to Portland, including three headliners from the Bay Area. Perhaps best known is Oakland’s Kamaiyah, whose sunny, aspirational funk has made her one of the biggest Bay Area rap stars of the past decade. You may remember SOB as DaBoii and Slimmy B of Vallejo’s SOB x RBE, whose Black Panther hit “Paramedic!” and Gangin tape catapulted them to fame in the late 2010s. Rounding out the bill is San Francisco’s Lil Bean, plus an eclectic lineup of local artists, including WW’s Best New Bands 2024 cover artist Swiggle Mandela. Oaks Amusement Park, 7805 SE Oaks Park Way. 2 pm. $50. All ages.

Sunday, Aug. 25

Streetlight Manifesto is one of the most beloved bands in third wave ska, and their influence transcends that genre to encompass a bear hug across all of alternative and indie rock. Ask a punk at any given basement show and they probably have a story either about loving Streetlight Manifesto or knowing someone who loved them. Though they haven’t put out an album since 2013, their touring schedule remains stacked, and their shows double as summits for punks from all walks of life to laugh, cry and skank. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 6 pm. $35. All ages.

Saturday, Aug. 31

More than a decade after the breakup of her iconic band, Sonic Youth founder Kim Gordon continues to push the boundaries of rock music. Unbelievably, her new album, The Collective, is only her second solo release under her own name in a career that goes back to the early 1980s, and it pushes even further than 2019′s No Home Record into a fusion of rock with the serrated, speaker-frying beats favored by iconoclastic young rappers like Playboi Carti and Ken Carson. It’s the most satisfying hip-hop experiment by a rocker since the Beastie Boys put their guitars away. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $35. All ages.