Shows of The Week: Go Celebrate The Late Fred Cole’s Birthday at Crystal Ballroom

Friday, Aug. 30

When Portland punk rocker Fred Cole died in 2017 at age 69, he’d been a professional musician for over 50 years: first as a teenager in the bubblegum ‘60s with the Weeds and Lollipop Shoppe, then an alternative rock hero with Dead Moon as younger Pacific Northwest punks cited him as an influence and acknowledged him as a regional legend. His wife and bandmate Toody Cole hosts a celebration of his birthday featuring music by Jenny Don’t & the Spurs and Monica Nelson & the Jack London Trio. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 6:30 pm. $15. All ages.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Jelly Roll is what a major country star looks like in Nashville’s freakiest era: a bearded, face-tatted former rapper who spent almost two decades hustling on the mixtape circuit before his 2021 country song “Son of a Sinner” started doing major numbers. His 2023 breakthrough album Whitsitt Chapel is his ninth, but it sure seems like he emerged fully formed and prepared to dominate a post-”Old Town Road,” post-Post Malone zeitgeist. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St. 7 pm. $85. All ages.

Sunday, Sept. 1

Wolf Eyes is perhaps the greatest American noise band of all time. The literally hundreds of releases they put out in the early 2000s showcase an astonishing breadth of creativity within a genre that might seem interchangeable to outsiders—to whom I prescribe a listen to their 2004 masterpiece Burned Mind, whose title is a guarantee of what you’ll experience once it’s over. The Detroit duo has slowed down its inhumanly prolific pace since then, but they continue to find new fans on the experimental fringe and beyond. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 7 pm. $20. 21+.