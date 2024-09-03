Shows of the Week: Rapper CupcakKe at Wonder Ballroom

Thursday, Sept. 5

Osees operate at such a prolific pace you’d think even their hardcore fans would develop fatigue. Yet John Dwyer’s rotating band of miscreants continues to attract new followers, and their synthy new album Sorcs 80 is likely inspiring a wave of teenage garage punks at this very moment. Osees switch styles even more often than they switch band names (you may remember them as Thee Oh Sees), but they’ve never lost their most vital traits—a sense of dark fairy tale whimsy, a spiritual connection with the troglodytic garage rock of the Kingsmen and the Trashmen, and the impulse to throw themselves into brand-new territory and see what happens. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St. 6:30 pm. $32. All ages.

Friday, Sept. 6

The music of Portland singer-songwriter Weezy Ford harks back to a pre-Beatles era where songs were shorter and more sentimental. She’s enough of a fan of the French yé-yé genre of ‘60s pop to name one of her best-known songs after it, and she’s got a country singer’s knack for marrying simple pop structure with a sense of boundless space, but her music never feels “retro” and is very much in conversation with the present moment of indie rock. In the Movement is her best album yet, a collection of propulsive pop songs that seem to careen through space. The Midnight PDX, 3341 SE Belmont St. 6 pm. $10. 21+.

Saturday, Sept. 7

Few songwriters have ever approached the subject of sex as creatively as CupcakKe, the Chicago club-rap firebrand whose epic yarns like “Deepthroat” and “Squidward Nose” will make you think about the human body a little differently. Yet what gives her music depth and dimension is her unwavering sincerity, whether it’s in her support of the LGBTQ+ community or her candid discussions of issues like police brutality and the challenges faced by women in the music industry. Dauntless Manifesto, her first album in six years, reflects the best of both worlds. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 7:30 pm. $30. All ages.