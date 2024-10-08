Shows of the Week: This Year’s Oregon Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is a Bittersweet One

Thursday, Oct. 10

Judas Priest is one of the greatest heavy-metal bands of all time, pushing the genre toward new extremes of sound and fury on their canonical 1970s run before finding international success in the 1980s. Recent albums like this year’s proggy Invincible Shield find them as energized as ever, while 73-year-old Rob Halford remains one of the most commanding frontmen in all of rock ‘n’ roll. That this committed leather freak inadvertently inspired a whole subculture to wear S&M gear is just the icing on the cake. Theater of the Clouds, Moda Center, One Center Court St. 7:30 pm. $30.50–$75.50. All ages.

Saturday, Oct. 12

The Oregon Music Hall of Fame has been honoring artists from Portland and beyond for 17 years, and this year’s induction ceremony is a bittersweet one, with nods to late local drag pioneer Darcelle XV and the tragically short-lived punk band The Exploding Hearts. Yet with sets from inductees Laura Veirs, The Obituaries and Casey Neill & the Norway Rats, this is as much a celebration of the scene’s continuing vitality as its long history. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 7 pm. $30; $100 VIP. All ages.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Shannon and the Clams present themselves like a John Waters fantasia: all bouffants and girl-group melodies circling around a core of scuzz. Yet there’s always been a deadly serious undercurrent to their music. (Recall 2013′s “Ozma,” one of the most moving tributes to a dead pet ever written.) Their new album, The Moon Is in the Wrong Place, finds frontwoman Shannon Shaw pouring her grief following the untimely passing of her fiancé and bandmate into music that sounds blearier and more dissociated than before. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 8 pm. $30. All ages.