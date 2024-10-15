Shows of the Week: Mdou Moctar Has Been One of the Biggest Successes Stateside From Portland’s Sahel Sounds

Saturday, Oct. 19

The Mummies only have one official studio album, 1992′s Never Been Caught, and were defiantly anti-CD at a time when that was how most people consumed recorded music. Rather than their recorded output, the Bay Area band’s legendary status owes instead to their shows, which entail dressing up in bandages and bashing out some of the rawest and most aggressive music to emerge from the scuzz pit of ‘90s garage punk. And their schtick ties into a long history of rock-’n’-rollers identifying with movie monsters, perhaps because both know what it’s like to be misunderstood. Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St. 8 pm. $25. 21+.

Sunday, Oct. 20

If your name is synonymous with an entire approach to guitar playing, you’re doing something right. Forty years into his career, Yngwie Malmsteen is still the reference point for hyperspeed neoclassical shredding even among those who’ve never heard a note of his music. Styling himself a descendant of classical violin virtuosos like Niccolò Paganini rather than of Hendrix, Malmsteen stands so apart from electric guitar tradition that his decision to record the blues album Blue Lightning in 2019 felt as alien as Motörhead embracing orchestrated song cycles. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave. 8 pm. $35. 21+.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Of all the West African artists who caught the attention of Portland’s Sahel Sounds label in the 2010s, Mdou Moctar has been the biggest success in the stateside indie-rock world. First spreading his music via mobile-phone mp3 networks in his native Niger, the guitarist born Mahamadou Souleymane introduced his eponymous band on 2019′s Sahel Sounds release Ilana: The Creator and quickly landed a deal with the legendary alt-rock label Matador, for which he recorded 2021′s sublime Afrique Victime and this year’s faster and fierier Funeral for Justice. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $29.50. All ages.