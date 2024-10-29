Shows of the Week: Aimee Mann Remains a Pop Sophisticate Working Outside the System

Saturday, Nov. 2

D.C. power trio Animals as Leaders represents the standard for latter-day American prog metal, and maybe their most astonishing achievement is making this most bombastic of genres seem modest. Far removed from the screaming-eagle power rock of Iron Maiden but not quite a fit with the rigorous math metal that developed in Meshuggah’s wake, this all-instrumental band carries itself like a hardworking jazz trio, eschewing vocals entirely to center their music on the fretboard wizardry of Tosin Abasi. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 7 pm. $30. All ages.

The Intima bewildered Portland audiences around the turn of the millennium with a sound closer to the severe avant-prog of Europe’s Rock in Opposition movement than anything in the area at the time. Twenty years after their initial split, this violin-toting quartet is back, and their first local performance in that time comes on the heels of a remix of their swansong Peril & Panic. If you want to make every hair on your back stand on end, you could do a lot worse than to drop by Turn! Turn! Turn! for their reunion show. Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth St. 8 pm. Sliding scale. 21+.

Wednesday, Nov. 6

Aimee Mann is a pop sophisticate working outside the system, and though she came to fame in the ‘80s with ‘Til Tuesday, she kept getting better and better at her craft even while mired in music industry hell. She scored a decisive victory when she bought back the tapes for her 2000 masterpiece Bachelor No. 2 from Geffen and released it herself; the common theme in both her life and her art is keeping a clear head through rough times, and her maturity and poise is something songwriters in all genres can aspire to. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $74. All ages.