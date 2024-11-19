Shows of the Week: Jimmie Herrod Pivots From Guest Singer in Pink Martini to Solo Act

Thursday, Nov. 21

You may have seen Jimmie Herrod guesting as a singer with Portland lounge-pop perennials Pink Martini over the past few years, but he’s quickly becoming equally ubiquitous on his own, performing at jazz festivals all over the world while keeping one foot firmly planted in the Portland scene. He’s got an album to come called Pretty Is What Changes, featuring a combination of Broadway ballads and originals, and he’ll preview some of the material with a crack jazz band at Alberta Rose this Thursday. Alberta Rose Theater, 3000 NE Alberta St. 7 pm. $35. All ages.

Friday, Nov. 22

Tinashe is part of the rare breed of pop artist that never became a household name but could use that to their advantage, putting out bold, capricious music and occasionally scoring a smash—you might remember 2014’s “2 On,” arguably the best song from the era’s inescapable wave of DJ Mustard-produced chart hits. This year’s “Nasty” from her album Quantum Baby inspired a meme with an unforgettable hook that also comes across as a challenge to other pop stars: “Is somebody gonna match my freak?” Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 7 pm. $28. All ages.

Saturday, Nov. 23

If you’re going to play songs that everyone knows and loves, you might as well do it with a twist. Performing in monstrous McDonald’s character outfits onstage while honoring the band that created contemporary heavy metal as we know it, Los Angeles’ Mac Sabbath displays both an inside-out knowledge of the music of Black Sabbath and a superhuman resistance to heat stroke; it presumably helps that Sabbath tended to play slow, not fast. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 7 pm. $40.94. 21+.