Shows of the Week: Dwarves Seem Beamed from a Mythical Time

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dwarves seem beamed in from a mythical time when rent was cheap, rock ’n’ roll was fast and dangerous, and you could perform nude or in a jock strap and actually get more bookings. The long-running punk band feels like an anachronism, not least in their antipathy towards political correctness, but in an era when the scabrous individuality they embody is in danger of being replaced by algorithmic and corporatized art, it’s a relief that bands like Dwarves are still kicking and screaming deep in the underground. Dante’s, 350 W Burnside St. 8 pm. $20. 21+.

Friday, Dec. 6

L.A. quartet Color Green nails the hashish-enhanced analog warmth of the early ’70s so well that it’s easy to miss how wide-ranging their “expansive rock-’n’-roll ethos” actually is, and their killer new album Fools Parade draws as much from Dungen, the Brian Jonestown Massacre and even Primal Scream as their hometown’s long country-rock legacy. It feels inevitable that local cosmic-country favorite Jeffrey Silverstein opens. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $12. 21+.

Saturday, Dec. 7

More than three decades after its founding, Bay Area label Slumberland Records is still a vital source of dreamy, jangly indie pop, nourishing a rich scene of “fog pop” bands inspired as much by San Francisco’s famously gloomy weather as a long tradition of scrappy but wistful guitar music. Chime School is one of the best new Slumberland bands, and they’re following their new album, The Boy Who Ran the Paisley Hotel (a spot-on title if I’ve ever heard one), with a tour that includes a stop at Turn! Turn! Turn! Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth St. 8 pm. Sliding scale. 21+.