Shows of the Week: Rebecca Black Has Moved Beyond the Memeable “Friday”

Wednesday, March 5

If Rebecca Black had emerged fully formed in 2023 with her debut album, Let It Burn, no one would question her place in the pop world. A cybergoth rebel with a penchant for Sophie synth squeaks and Matrix-meets-Evanescence aesthetics, she’s part of a crop of late-millennial pop stars who embrace the uncanniness of the early internet. Of course, this is the same Rebecca Black whose “Friday” was the biggest meme of 2011 for all the wrong reasons, but hey, I’d like to see the music you made when you were 13. She wasn’t ready then, but she certainly is now. Hawthorne Theatre, 1507 SE 39th Ave. 8 pm. $58. All ages.

Saturday, March 8

Ween no longer seem to exist, which is by all accounts a good thing for the mental health of its two members, for whom being on the road seems to bring out their worst tendencies. But the ’90s miscreants have spawned a cottage industry of tribute bands to rival that of the Grateful Dead, including Portland’s Poopship. Named for one of Ween’s “brownest” live anthems, they approximate the sound of the band’s earliest and most confounding records by playing as just two men and a drum machine. Their show at The Six also features DEVOtee, a tribute to Devo. The Fixin’ To, 8218 N Lombard St. 8 pm. $12. 21+.

Tuesday, March 11

Black metal is renowned as one of the gnarliest of all genres, a perception that isn’t totally inaccurate, but you can thank France’s Alcest in large part for recent developments that push away from the sacrilegious filth of yore toward the rosiness of shoegaze (their 2005 EP Le Secret is especially influential on young metal bands). There are times on their 2024 album Chants de l’Aurore when frontman Neige (“Snow”) sounds more like a male Enya than anything else, yet their music bursts forth with the same blistering elemental fury as the best black metal. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 6:30 pm. $38.25. All ages.