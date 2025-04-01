Shows of the Week: Ashleigh Flynn Is Having Her Hard-Earned Moment

Friday, April 4

Darkside started as a way for techno wunderkind Nicolas Jaar and jazz guitarist Dave Harrington to explore spaced-out prog between more rigorous pursuits, but their new album, Nothing, leaves the lava lamp behind for tough funk with a political edge. They’re now a trio with the addition of drummer Tlacael Esparza, who invented a custom percussion interface that features heavily on the new record and is a crucial part of the live show they’re bringing on tour. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 8 pm. $51.25. All ages.

Saturday, April 5

Ashleigh Flynn has been kicking around Portland since the late ‘90s, when alt-rock, cosmic country and American roots music started to swirl into the thing now known as Americana. Yet this feels like her moment, not just because hipsters are discovering country in droves but because her band the Riveters is absolutely white hot and getting better with each record. They celebrate the release of Good Morning, Sunshine, their newest record, at Mississippi Studios. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 7:30 pm. $19.12. 21+.

Sunday, April 6

Kraftwerk is responsible in some way for at least half of the music you’re likely to hear if you turn on the radio, but as important as their stature in the world of electronic music is the formidable multimedia experience they tour live, always with the four identically dressed members at the helm. Their 1974 album, Autobahn, is a futurist fantasy intoxicated with the freedom of the highway, and they’re taking it on the road one year belated from its 50th birthday. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St. 8 pm. $39–$129. All ages.