Shows of the Week: Julia Logue’s Music Is an Audiophile’s Dream

Sunday, April 13

Baths makes music for moments when you’re so heartsick you feel like your insides are bursting out of you. Even when he was an L.A. beat-scene prodigy in the early 2010s, Will Wiesenfeld’s music was less akin to the narcotic soup on Brainfeeder than the soul-baring melodrama of a midcentury torch singer. He’s leaned into the emotional extremes of his music as it’s evolved, from the bruised pop of Obsidian to the anime fantasias of Romaplasm to this year’s scream-choked, searingly self-interrogating Gut. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7 pm. $20. 21+.

Sunday, April 13

New Orleans rapper Juvenile’s 400 Degreez has sold over 6 million copies to date, a reminder that Southern rap remains some of the most sonically inventive, stylistically outré music ever to be an international phenomenon. The album’s masterpiece is “Ha,” one of the 10 or so best rap songs ever made, but its most enduring hit is “Back That Azz Up,” whose slightly belated 25th anniversary he celebrates on his latest tour. On the road with him are his 400 Degreez band and producer/sonic architect Mannie Fresh. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St. 7 pm. $74.68. 21+.

Wednesday, April 16

Julia Logue’s music is an audiophile’s dream. If you like your pop music lush and expensive-sounding, this Portland singer-songwriter-arranger is for you; the songs on her 2023 debut, Welcome to Your Sunrise, land somewhere between Hiatus Kaiyote’s jacked-up smooth jazz and Françoise Hardy in quarter-life crisis bossa mode, with contributions from some of the city’s most talented jazz musicians. She’s joined at Mississippi Studios by local funk-pop outfit New Body Electric and indie-rockers Tents. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 7 pm. $16.04. 21+.