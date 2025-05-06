Shows of the Week: Carl Stone Spaghettifies Samples

Thursday, May 8

Seun Kuti has been playing with his father Fela’s band Egypt 80 since he was 9, so when his famous dad died in 1997, he left the ensemble in capable hands. In a crowded field of Afrobeat imitators, the original band outplays just about anyone else. Few acts on the touring circuit are as fiery, but they really shine when they lock into an almost mournful midtempo funk zone, demonstrated as skillfully as ever on last year’s Heavier Yet (Lays the Crownless Head). Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 7 pm. $38.08. All ages.

Friday, May 9

The current lineup of local post-rock band Grails with guitarist Ilyas Ahmed might be their best yet, and their new album, Miracle Music (out May 16 on Temporary Residence Ltd.), expands on the Morricone-metal grandeur of 2023’s Anches En Maat while painting in even richer and darker colors. Portland’s Roman Norfleet opens with the Cosmic Tones Research Trio, a band elaborating on the sound of spiritual-jazz legends such as Alice Coltrane and Pharoah Sanders. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $28.10. 21+.

Saturday, May 10

Carl Stone is a master spaghettifier of samples, running shreds of pop and folk music through his laptop until they emerge as collages that unfurl at the pace of a racing heartbeat. It makes sense he would team up with avant-garde vocalist Akaihirume, whose solo work often sounds like an attempt to do with own voice what Stone does with snippets of songs like “Barbie Girl.” Spencer Doran from local ambient duo Visible Cloaks opens with his Componium Ensemble. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 5 pm. $20. 21+.