Shows of the Week: George Clanton Has Emerged as an Unlikely Gen Z Hero

Sunday, May 18

With Aphex Twin once again in self-imposed exile, the world cries out for breakneck drum programming and head-twisting electronic textures. Enter Djrum, the U.K. producer whose already formidable discography hardly prepared fans for the one-two punch of last year’s Meaning’s Edge EP and this year’s endlessly explorable Under Tangled Silence LP (not to mention an instant-classic remix of Objekt’s “Ganzfeld”). This stuff used to be called “intelligent dance music,” but this music appeals so thoroughly to the lizard brain that the term sells it short. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 9 pm. $20. 21+.

Tuesday, May 20

Thirty-seven and ageless, George Clanton has emerged as an unlikely Gen Z hero by plundering the annals of Y2K-era nostalgia and slathering them in candy-colored chords and delay that makes his voice sound like it’s doing a kick flip. His 2023 album, Ooh Rap I Ya, is a dispatch from a Frutiger Aero universe where grunge guitars and breakbeats still reign supreme, and though he hasn’t put out a solo album since then, he remains a pop star in certain, left-field, very online circles—not least thanks to a hefty voice that sticks out in the mumble-happy world of indie pop. Revolution Hall, 300 SE Stark St. 7 pm. $38.11. All ages.

Wednesday, May 21

Though Canadian producer Jack J made his name on a series of sultry deep-house singles in the 2010s, his records this decade have ventured into altogether different terrain; 2022’s Opening the Door was all guitar-heavy dance rock, and last year’s Blue Desert emphasizes deep-hued trip-hop and R&B, the kind of thing you’d expect to hear at a cocktail bar in the world of a ’90s techno-thriller like Strange Days. He’ll be joined on his Portland stop by his Mood Hut labelmates Freak Heat Waves, who have a new record on the horizon, and Portland’s Dreckig. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Court. 7 pm. $22.20. 21+.