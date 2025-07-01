Shows of the Week: Jonathan Richman’s Still Playing Acoustic to Protect His Ears

Wednesday, July 2

Jonathan Richman is one of the best living American songwriters, and though his work with the Modern Lovers bridged the noise of the Velvet Underground and the econo ethos of punk, he’s spent most of the past 50 years playing acoustic out of a desire to protect his hearing. This decision has afforded him near-unrivaled prolificacy and consistency, and he’s gearing up to put out another new album, Only Frozen Sky Anyway, with Modern Lovers alum-turned-Talking Head Jerry Harrison on keys and his longtime sideman Tommy Larkins on drums. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave. 7 pm. $38.08. All ages.

Iceland is about as far as you can get from anywhere, but Portlanders certainly have a point of reference for its moody climate and surfeit of ravens. Local filmmaker Edward Pack Davee spent part of his childhood there, and his new film, Hrafnamynd, finds him returning to the island and embracing the psychic space it occupies in his memories, with emphasis on the local bird life and a set of family slides. The soundtrack is by Patricia Wolf, a local ambient musician who’ll perform live at a screening at Holocene alongside DJ selections by Carly Barto. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7 pm. $18.97. 21+.

It seems like every venue has an emo night these days, but how many have Sonia Weber had behind the decks? The leader of Alien Boy has never been shy about being a music nerd, naming her band after a classic release by Portland punk band the Wipers and folding more than 40 years of loud local rock history into her band’s 2025 release You Wanna Fade? You can guarantee she has some classics up her sleeve, and she’ll be joined by Sadder Star and DJ Tanner at the return of Turn! Turn! Turn!’s free emo dance party, hosted by Crush on Everyone. Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 NE Killingsworth St. 7:30 pm. Free. 21+.