Shows of the Week: Che’s Underground Sounds Have Always Informed the Mainstream

Wednesday, Sept. 10

Blame the vampire-friendly climate or just the decades of countercultural history, but Portland is a great place for goth, EBM and industrial music, with no shortage of parties serving the town’s rivetheads and deathrockers. Arkham Sunset has been central to this community ever since mastermind Gerry Hathaway put out his first record under the name in 2019. Rarely has the reverb been more gated or the atmosphere more ghastly than on their newest offering, Fatal Games, whose release they’ll celebrate at Holocene. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 7 pm. $15.28. 21+.

Thursday, Sept. 11

Bill Orcutt is one of the world’s most ingenious blues guitarists, but don’t expect to see him sharing casino stages with Joe Bonamassa or tangling strings with Eric Clapton at Crossroads anytime soon—his style takes the idea of “deconstruction” so literally he often sounds like he’s trying to snap the strings off the neck of the guitar. He just put out a new album with Comets on Fire bassist Ethan Miller and Sonic Youth stickman Steve Shelley, and they’re playing together on what promises to be a fiery night at Mississippi. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave. 8 pm. $38.11. 21+.

Friday, Sept. 12

Much of the most cutting-edge rap right now is also the loudest, and producers are currently running wild with the speaker-busting sounds that became mainstream in the late-2010s SoundCloud era. Atlanta teenager Che is young enough for Crystal Castles to be his Nirvana; he’s never lived in a world where the underground didn’t inform the mainstream, so it makes sense that he’s been able to make a living rapping over beats that could’ve passed for harsh noise music two decades ago but now sound almost pop. Star Theater, 13 NW 6th Ave. 8:30 pm. $37. All ages.